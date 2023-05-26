Today's weather in London
By AI Newsroom
Today will begin with clear skies and a minimum temperature of 7.6°C. As the day progresses, sunny conditions will prevail, leading to a maximum 20.1°C in the afternoon. The average temperature throughout the day will be 13.6°C.
Tomorrow, the temperature will rise from a minimum of 7.7°C to a maximum of 22.7°C in the afternoon. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.
Over the next few days, there will be a mix of sunshine, cloud and patchy rain with temperatures reaching a maximum of 20.6°C.
