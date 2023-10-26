Powered By Pixels
26 October 2023

London experiences patchy rain and clear skies, Thursday October 26

By AI Newsroom
26 October 2023

This morning in London, the temperature will be a cool 12°C with no expected precipitation. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C, remaining dry.

Tomorrow morning, Londoners can expect a similar temperature of 11°C, again with no forecasted rain. However, the afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature to 12°C and scattered showers are expected to make an appearance.

In the upcoming days, the general trend shows a consistent temperature around 12°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy. The maximum temperature will not exceed 14°C.

