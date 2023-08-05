05 August 2023

London facing rain and more rain this weekend

By AI Newsroom
05 August 2023

You'll see a noticeable change in the temperature today as the morning begins with a cool 13°C. Expect clouds to dominate bringing along a possibility of rain. As the day progresses, the afternoon should see a rise in temperature, reaching a maximum of 19°C. Rain will continue to remain a feature, so keep those umbrellas close by!

Shifting focus to tomorrow morning, a bit similar to today, clouds are set to hold sway with the temperature hovering around 13°C. However, slight respite from rain can be expected as the morning evolves into the afternoon. The afternoon will usher in a bit of warmth as the temperature inches up to a maximum of 19°C. Overall, scattered showers are expected for tomorrow with temperatures lying between 12°C and 19°C.

In terms of outlook for the next few days, the trend of cloudy skies combined with scattered showers will likely continue. The temperature range is forecasted to sit between 12°C and 20°C. Let's hope for some sunny spells in the middle to bring some cheer amid the looming clouds!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested after conviction for selling state assets

world news

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news

Boris Johnson’s plan to build swimming pool could be scuppered by newts

news