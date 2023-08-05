London facing rain and more rain this weekend
You'll see a noticeable change in the temperature today as the morning begins with a cool 13°C. Expect clouds to dominate bringing along a possibility of rain. As the day progresses, the afternoon should see a rise in temperature, reaching a maximum of 19°C. Rain will continue to remain a feature, so keep those umbrellas close by!
Shifting focus to tomorrow morning, a bit similar to today, clouds are set to hold sway with the temperature hovering around 13°C. However, slight respite from rain can be expected as the morning evolves into the afternoon. The afternoon will usher in a bit of warmth as the temperature inches up to a maximum of 19°C. Overall, scattered showers are expected for tomorrow with temperatures lying between 12°C and 19°C.
In terms of outlook for the next few days, the trend of cloudy skies combined with scattered showers will likely continue. The temperature range is forecasted to sit between 12°C and 20°C. Let's hope for some sunny spells in the middle to bring some cheer amid the looming clouds!
