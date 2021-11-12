London launches Christmas celebrations with world’s biggest light switch-on

London has kicked off its Christmas festivities with the world’s largest light switch-on.

The capital’s most well-known hotspots including Mayfair, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square have been decked with over one million LED lights ahead of Christmas.

Shoppers buying their loved ones gifts from Oxford Street and Regent Street are also able to see the lights from Friday.

A total of 20 streets across the city’s West End all had their lights switched on at the same time by the Lord Mayor of Westminster to mark the beginning of the festive season.

Christmas lights were switched on in London (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

Photos and videos taken of the switch-on were shared on social media.

One person tweeted: “London’s West End Christmas lights are officially on! A fantastic evening in the West End tonight for the world’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch-on.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “London is the greatest city in the world and I’m thrilled that this year the West End is hosting the largest Christmas lights switch-on ever seen.

“From our world-class shops, attractions, arts, and culture to our incredible bars and restaurants – all of which will be sparkling under more than a million lights – there is so much to see and do this festive season.

“With just six weeks to go until Christmas, I’m urging Londoners and visitors to enjoy the best our capital has to offer, see the amazing lights and support our hospitality to continue to bounce back.”

Ros Morgan, a spokesperson for London’s West End, said: “Tonight marked a landmark moment for London’s West End as 20 iconic streets came together to mark the start of Christmas.

“Having lost out on Christmas last year, 2021 has to be about getting the chance to really cherish that joy that you get in the lead-up to Christmas and where better to do this than the West End?”