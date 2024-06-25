London Marathon ballot results due out on Wednesday after record number applied

London Marathon ballot applicants will find out on Wednesday if they have been lucky enough to get a place but many will be disappointed after a record 840,318 people entered the draw.

The number of hopefuls requesting a place for the 2025 event shot up by 261,944 (45.29%) on the previous record set by the 578,374 who entered the ballot for the 2024 marathon.

It is the first time in history that more than three quarters of a million people have applied to take part in a marathon, with applicants from the UK and across the world entering the draw for the TCS London Marathon on Sunday April 25 2025.

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “There’s a record number of people anxiously awaiting tomorrow’s results and we wish everyone the very best of luck.

“For those who are successful, your journey to the 2025 TCS London Marathon begins tomorrow.

“With 10 months to go until Marathon Day, you have plenty of time to prepare and a great start would be the 2024 Vitality London 10,000 on Sunday September 22, which, just like the TCS London Marathon, finishes in front of Buckingham Palace, and offers runners of all abilities the chance to get to know the roads of the capital before next April.

“If you did not get the result you wanted, there are still plenty of ways you can be part of the historic 45th edition of the London Marathon by applying for a place to take part for one of the incredible charities with places in the event or by taking part in the TCS London Marathon #MyWay, which allows you to complete the marathon distance anywhere in the world on April 27.”

Pancreatic Cancer UK is the charity of the year for the 2025 marathon.

Since the first London Marathon in 1981, the event has raised more than £1.1 billion for charity.

In total there were 672,631 UK applications for 2025, with 50.33% from men, 49.03% from women and 0.64% from non-binary applicants.

A total of 167,687 non-UK residents applied in the international ballot.

More than 53,000 people finished the 26.2-mile course through the capital in 2024, with 44 Guinness World Records broken.

The ballot results for the TCS London Marathon 2025 will be sent out on June 26 (PA) ( PA Wire )