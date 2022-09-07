London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’
By The Newsroom
London Marylebone railway station has been closed due to a problem with a tunnel.
National Rail Enquiries said no trains will enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday morning.
Chiltern Railways, which serves the station, told passengers on Twitter there is “a defect in the tunnel to/from London Marylebone”.
The station connects the capital with locations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe.
