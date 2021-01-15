London Mosque donates hot meals to local hospital staff as ‘token of thanks’

Mosque in London donates hot meals to local hospital staff
By The Newsroom
21:52pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
A mosque in London has pledged to deliver hot meals to local hospital staff every Friday as a “token of thanks”.

East London Mosque along with the London Muslim Centre, delivered more than 100 hot meals to staff at the Royal London Hospital on Friday for the first time.

The mosque, which is also providing a food bank delivery service for the local community, said the meals would help to pay tribute to the “hard work and bravery” of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

“In these difficult times, our NHS has been at the forefront of saving the lives of so many people,” Dilowar Khan, director of the East London Mosque Trust, said.

“We commend them for their hard work and bravery, setting aside their own families to help others, and it’s with this spirit of gratitude that we wanted to show a small token of thanks to our long standing neighbours, the Royal London Hospital.”

The mosque is temporarily closed, despite the Government allowing places of worship to remain open under coronavirus restrictions, due to high levels of Covid-19 in the local area.

