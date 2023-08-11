The Blackwall Tunnel, a significant component of east London's road network, will implement a toll in the next few years. This development is due to the Silvertown Tunnel, a major infrastructure project expected to alleviate congestion in the Blackwall Tunnel. Its anticipated opening in 2025 will also introduce a toll. Transport for London (TfL) says the tolls will fund construction and maintenance, and manage traffic levels. However, opposition groups, academics, and councils, including Greenwich and Newham, argue that it will increase vehicle numbers in London's poorest, heavily polluted areas. The exact charge levels will be determined closer to the opening date.

London Underground drivers, members of the Aslef union, have voted to continue strike action for another six months amid disputes over jobs, cuts and pensions. Aslef urges the government and train companies to negotiate a new offer to avoid further disruption. Drivers across Chiltern, East Midlands, Northern, TransPennine, c2c and Direct Rail Services have backed the action. Meanwhile, the RMT union has also endorsed six months of action. Any planned strikes for the last week of July were cancelled due to progress in discussions with Transport for London (TfL).

The Elizabeth line marked its first anniversary in May, surpassing 150 million journeys. Since November 2022, direct trains have begun running from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, and from Shenfield to Paddington. Fares are equivalent to those on the rest of the London Underground within Zones 1 to 6. The Elizabeth line sees around 3.5 million weekly journeys and is predicted to complete around 170 million passenger journeys this year. The Transport for London commissioner praised the service for its frequency, reduced journey times, and customer feedback.

On Tuesday morning (August 8), Central line commuters faced travel disruption due to a flooding incident at Oxford Circus station. A fault in the sprinkler system caused water to enter the platform area, leading to a temporary closure for safety reasons. Engineers are working rapidly to rectify the issue, stated a Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson. The eastbound platform reopened around 9am, though the westbound platform was still off-limits by 1.30pm. Other delays on the Central line were reported due to an earlier signal failure at North Acton. Commuters are advised to check the TfL app or website for updates.

Transport for London (TfL) is prepared to commit substantial funding from its Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme after eligibility was broadened to include all London residents with non-compliant vehicles. Previously, the support was only accessible to specific beneficiaries, charities, and small businesses. With an additional £50m contribution from City Hall reserves, the total pot has risen from £110m to £160m. Data up until 23 July shows that £38,543,700 of the £110m had been allocated, with most going towards vans and minibuses.

Bus passengers in west and northwest London face potential travel disruptions this autumn due to a pay dispute. Over 500 workers from Unite are expected to vote for strike action following rejection of pay rises between 5% and 6.4%. Unite argues that it is a real terms pay cut considering the 10.7% inflation rate (RPI). The dispute involves workers from French-owned company RATP. If workers vote for action, strikes may start next month. Unite's Michelle Braveboy warned of severe disruption but blamed RATP's management for failing to satisfy workers' expectations.

Londoners may face disruption this weekend due to multiple closures on TfL services. The closures, including Wembley Central station and parts of Bakerloo, Piccadilly, London Overground, and Elizabeth lines, are partly due to engineering works and industrial action. Bus services have also been affected by a burst water main, leading to temporary route changes. London Trams and the Woolwich Ferry are also experiencing interruptions. TfL advises travellers to check the app or website prior to travel. Festivals and events across the city may cause additional traffic and congestion. Essential repairs mean Wandsworth Bridge will be closed to motorised traffic until September 2023.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme has been widened to include all Londoners possessing non-compliant vehicles, announced Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. The expansion will include additional support for small businesses, charities, sole traders, and disabled Londoners. This support will be funded by an additional £50m from City Hall's reserves, raising the total to £160m. The scheme's expansion aims to support the transition to lower-emission vehicles, reducing air pollution and aiding the battle against climate change. Criticisms have been raised by the Conservative party candidate for the mayoral election, Susan Hall, who proposes an alternative £50m fund.

The Elizabeth line, a Transport for London service, operates early morning to late night, though not 24/7 like the Victoria, Piccadilly, Jubilee, Central, and Northern lines. Many bus routes offer overnight services, albeit less frequently. The Elizabeth line's schedule will change in May. Currently, the final westbound service from Shenfield departs at 11:56pm daily, and the first at 4:44am from Monday to Saturday, 6:41am on Sunday. If travelling eastbound, the last train departs from Reading at 11:16pm and the first train departs from Maidenhead at 5:16am on weekdays, 5:22am on Saturdays, and Reading at 6:53am on Sunday.

A female cyclist sustained severe injuries in a lorry collision on Battersea Bridge, a reported unsafe junction, prompting an immediate call for witnesses. This incident occurred exactly a year after a fatal accident involving a jogger at the same location. Despite Transport for London implementing safety improvements following the earlier tragedy, local campaigners argue that measures taken are insufficient. Kensington and Chelsea, according to activists, lacks adequate cycle safety schemes, resulting in perilous conditions for vulnerable commuters. The roads in question are split between Council and TfL ownership, but this specific junction is the responsibility of TfL.