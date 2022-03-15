London to light Olympic ‘legacy flame’ to celebrate games’ 10th anniversary

London will mark the ten-year anniversary of hosting the Olympic Games with the lighting of a flame as part of a day of events.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is to join Londoners in igniting an “anniversary legacy flame” at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on July 23.

The day will also see live performances and workshops from the V&A, BBC and Sadler’s Wells theatre, who are partners for the cultural and educational East Bank district development at the Olympic park site.

The Olympic park will also see a range of events to celebrate the occasion (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Organisers are expecting thousands of visitors to attend the free event.

Mr Khan, said: “In the 10 years since the Olympic and Paralympic games, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been at the centre of a vast regeneration project, the impact of which has been felt across London and the whole of the UK.

“Whether through housing, culture, tech or sporting achievement, I am proud that the Olympic legacy continues to shine.”

Tuesday’s announcement of the event comes as a survey reveals 81%of people believe it was the right decision to invest in the games and 79% are proud of the Olympic legacy and say it has benefited local people in East London.

The Olympic park will see numerous events in 2022, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark in July and August – making the venue the world’s first sports arena to host competitions for Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship and Commonwealth events in the same sport.

Lee Valley VeloPark will also be the venue for a free exhibition opening in April featuring the legacy story of the 2012 Games. It will showcase a number of displays including 2012 medals and torches and cycling items on loan from the National Paralympic Heritage Centre.

The London Aquatics Centre and East Bank will also be showcased during the London Festival of Architecture throughout June along with walks, talks and events detailing how the area has developed.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation – the organisation tasked with developing the area – said: “Our programme of events celebrates that wonderful summer of sport in 2012 as well as all that has been delivered since then. And the legacy will continue in the years to come more housing, jobs and opportunities for local people being delivered.

“It is fantastic to see that people have such fond memories of 2012 but also appreciate the legacy that has been, and continues to be, created here in East London.”