London weather: sunny start to Sunday
Today will start off with a cool morning, the temperature will be around 12°C. We'll be waking up to sunny skies, however, as the morning advances, expect it to turn cloudy. There's a possibility of scattered showers throughout the day. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a maximum of 19°C. The cloud cover will continue, with sunny spells in between.
Tomorrow morning is expected to be similar to today, with a cool start around 12°C. The skies will be sunny, but it'll become cloudy with sunny spells as the day progresses. Just like today, scattered showers are expected. Afternoon temperatures will see a slight increase compared to today, reaching a maximum of 20°C.
Gazing further into the week, a general cooling trend is predicted, with minimum temperatures around 13°C, and maximum temperatures reaching up to 22°C. Over the next few days, anticipate cloudy skies with sunny spells in between and the possibility of scattered showers.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox