London's rainy morning shifts to cloudy afternoon, Wednesday November 1

By AI Newsroom
In London this morning, the temperature will be around 13°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 11°C, but it will be dry and cloudy with sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning in London, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 11°C and there will be scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will drop further to 8°C and there will be continued scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be for temperatures to hover between 9°C and 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so carrying an umbrella would be advisable.
