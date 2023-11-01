Powered By Pixels
01 November 2023

London's rainy morning shifts to cloudy afternoon, Wednesday November 1

In London this morning, the temperature will be around 13°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 11°C, but it will be dry and cloudy with sunny spells.

Tomorrow morning in London, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 11°C and there will be scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will drop further to 8°C and there will be continued scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be for temperatures to hover between 9°C and 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so carrying an umbrella would be advisable.

