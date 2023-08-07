London's weather for Monday, August 7
This morning kicks off sunny with a comfortable temperature rounding off to 12°C. As the morning progresses, it transitions to being cloudy with sunny spells. Expect scattered showers as the day unfolds. The afternoon is a bit cooler, with temperature highs peaking at 20°C. Despite the patches of sun, the afternoon becomes mostly overcast, creating a cool and somewhat grey ambiance.
Compared to today, tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer, starting at about 14°C. We'll be greeted with a sunny morning with occasional cloud cover as we move through the day. Scattered showers are likely, so always a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. The afternoon becomes mostly overcast, with temperature highs reaching a pleasant 22°C. In all, tomorrow will be fairly similar to today, with sporadic sun, scattered showers, and clouds dominating the sky.
In the following days, we'll see a rising trend in temperatures. The minimum temperature averages around 16°C in the mornings, while the afternoons will see a significant rise, with maximum temperatures hitting around 25°C. The conditions will shift from sunny mornings to cloudy afternoons, and we can expect scattered showers throughout the day. The general trend suggests an overcast sky, so it seems the sun will be playing peek-a-boo for the next few days.
