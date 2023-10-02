Powered By Pixels
02 October 2023

London's weather forecast: patchy rain today, sunnier skies for Monday October 2

02 October 2023

In London, this morning will be cool with scattered showers and an expected 22°C. This afternoon will continue to be cool, cloudy with sunny spells and a maximum of 23°C.

Tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly cooler than today with an estimated 19°C and sunny spells. By the afternoon, expect a cool day with clear skies and a high of 18°C.

Looking at the next few days, generally expect an overcast sky and scattered showers. Temperatures are forecast to remain steady, ranging from a maximum of 18°C to 21°C.

