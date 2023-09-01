London's weather, Friday September 1st
London greets us with cloudy skies this morning with the likelihood of a few sunny spells sprinkled throughout the day. As the morning progresses, the cool start at 15°C will slowly climb to 22°C by late morning.
As we move into the afternoon, the clouds will continue to offer us occasional sunny spells although the strength of the sun will lift the surroundings to reach a comfortable maximum of 23°C. Scattered showers are not expected throughout the day, making it a cloud dominated atmosphere with the sun simply making guest appearances.
Shifting our look to tomorrow, we can anticipate the weather to mirror today's conditions in the morning with the sun peeking out of the clouds from time to time. The early coolness of 17°C should heat up to 22°C by end of morning.
Moving into the afternoon, we'll witness a slight increase in the mercury scale as compared to today, hitting a maximum of 24°C. However, unlike today, there might be a slight chance of scattered showers, so it'll be a good idea to carry an umbrella just in case. The day will wind down to a cool 18°C.
Looking further ahead, the trend features predominantly sunny days dominating the London sky for the next few days. There might be few clouds here and there but nothing to worry about as we're not expecting any significant rain. The warmth will range from a pleasant 15°C in the morning to a warm maximum of 26°C in the afternoon. An ideal scenario to plan your outdoor lunches or perhaps, a late afternoon stroll.
