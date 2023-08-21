London's weather, Monday August 21
This morning is setting up to be a warm 16°C with the promise of a sunny day ahead. As the day progresses, we can expect the temperature to climb to a comfortable 26°C in the afternoon. You'll have the pleasure of unbroken sunshine all day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we may notice a slight increase in temperature compared to this morning. The day will again be largely sunny although the morning will start off being slightly warmer at 17°C. As we transition into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 25°C. The forecast seems to be promising an even warmer day tomorrow.
As for the coming days, we're seeing a trend of slightly cooler mornings starting at 16°C with cloudy skies that gradually break into sunny spells. The afternoons will continue to be warm, peaking around 25°C. A general outlook for the next few days suggests a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers. The temperature will fluctuate between a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C.
