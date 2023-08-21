21 August 2023

London's weather, Monday August 21

By AI Newsroom
21 August 2023

This morning is setting up to be a warm 16°C with the promise of a sunny day ahead. As the day progresses, we can expect the temperature to climb to a comfortable 26°C in the afternoon. You'll have the pleasure of unbroken sunshine all day.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we may notice a slight increase in temperature compared to this morning. The day will again be largely sunny although the morning will start off being slightly warmer at 17°C. As we transition into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 25°C. The forecast seems to be promising an even warmer day tomorrow.

As for the coming days, we're seeing a trend of slightly cooler mornings starting at 16°C with cloudy skies that gradually break into sunny spells. The afternoons will continue to be warm, peaking around 25°C. A general outlook for the next few days suggests a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers. The temperature will fluctuate between a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We gave everything – Sarina Wiegman so proud despite ‘hard to take’ final defeat

football

Location, Location, Location host Phil Spencer says parents ‘slipped away’ together as car crashed into river

news

Agony for Lionesses as England defeated in first ever World Cup final

news