London's weather, Monday July 17
This morning will start with a crisp temperature of 13°C. The day will turn cloudy with sunny spells, providing ample shade to escape the warmth. As we progress into the afternoon, expect a temperature rise to a comfortable 21°C.
As we look towards tomorrow morning, a similar pattern emerges with morning temperatures beginning at a pleasant 14°C, slightly warmer than today. Cloudy with sunny spells will continue to grace the day, so it looks like no drastic changes in conditions. Into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at a slightly higher 25°C, so it will be warmer than today. For the entirety of tomorrow, plan for temperatures ranging from a minimum of 14°C to a maximum of 25°C.
Looking ahead at the weather trends of the upcoming days, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay comfortably in the mid-teens during the mornings and rise to an average of 22°C in the afternoons. There might be scattered showers on occasion, so keep an umbrella handy. Minimum temperatures will hover around 15°C, while maximums are likely to reach 22°C.
