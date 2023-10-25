London's weather on Wednesday, October 25

By AI Newsroom
In London, the morning will be quite cool with an average temperature of 11°C and no precipitation expected. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 12°C, remaining dry.
Tomorrow morning, anticipate a similar temperature of 11°C, but with scattered showers making an appearance. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature, with the showers continuing.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures remaining steady at around 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
