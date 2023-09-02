London's weather, Saturday September 2nd
This morning in London, we anticipate a chilly start with foggy conditions and a low of 15°C. However, as the day advances, the fog will lift, and the afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers and is predicted to reach a peak of 21°C.
For tomorrow morning, we expect a clear sky with a cooler atmosphere than today, starting at around 16°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will present us with a sunny spell, pushing the peak to an enjoyable 25°C.
Looking at the general trend for the upcoming days, it’s clear that we are in for a treat. An uninterrupted pattern of sunny conditions will be dominant, allowing Londoners to bask in pleasant warmth ranging from 18°C in early mornings to highs of up to 31°C in the afternoons. Make sure to utilise your sunscreen and stay hydrated in these sunlit conditions.
