London's weather seesaws from cloudy to sunny, Tuesday November 14

By AI Newsroom
In London, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 11°C. By the afternoon, there will be scattered showers with the temperature remaining at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the forecast shows scattered showers with a temperature of 11°C. However, the afternoon will bring clear skies and a slight drop in temperature to 10°C.
In the upcoming days, the general trend indicates scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating between a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 8°C.
