London's weather, Thursday August 31st
London will see a slightly cool morning, registering around 13°C. The morning is expected to be cloudy with sunny spells and there is a high chance of scattered showers occurring. As the afternoon sets in, we expect the conditions to remain similar, however, the mercury will rise to a mild 16°C.
Tomorrow will see a notable change as the morning is anticipated to bring cool conditions at around 14°C, contrasting with today. We can expect partly cloudy skies with patches of sunshine. The afternoon will see a significant heating up with the mercury rising to 23°C under partly cloudy skies.
Over the next few days, we are looking at a generally warming trend in London. Expect mornings to start from as cool as 17°C to as warm as 18°C. Afternoons will show a wider temperature range that spans from 21°C to as high as 25°C. These days are likely to see a mix of sunny skies and cloud cover. Be prepared for occasional scattered showers, especially during early mornings.
