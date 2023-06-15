15 June 2023

London's weather, Thursday June 15

Today, the morning will start with clear skies and a minimum of 13.5°C. As the day progresses, expect a sunny afternoon and a maximum of 26.3°C. The average for the day will be around 20.4°C.

Tomorrow morning, the minimum will be 13.5°C, giving way to a sunny day with a peak of 28.7°C. The average throughout the day is expected to be 20.6°C.

In the next few days, the mornings will continue to have minimums around 13.5°C. The daytime conditions will vary, with some days experiencing sunny spells and others being cloudy with sunny intervals. The maximum temperatures will range from 28.2°C to 28.7°C, while the average temperatures will hover around 20°C.

