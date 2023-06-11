London's weather today: More sun but look out for the rain
Patchy rain is possible throughout the day, but the sunshine continues with a high of 29.3°C. In the morning, the conditions will be clear to partly cloudy, while the afternoon will experience a mix of sun and cloud, along with the possibility of light rain showers.
Tomorrow, a 76% chance of patchy rain is expected, with the maximum and minimum temperatures reaching 30.1°C and 17.8°C, respectively. The morning will start with patchy rain and clear skies, followed by a sunny day with partly cloudy spells. By the afternoon, conditions will be predominantly sunny, reaching the day's peak temperatures.
In the next few days, the weather conditions will be favourable, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures averaging around 21.6°C to 22.9°C. The days will begin with clear skies to sunny mornings and continue with predominantly sunny afternoons. Throughout this period, there will be minimal chances of rain, ensuring pleasant conditions for all.
