London's weather, Tuesday August 29th
The temperature today starts off at 14°C, with clear conditions. As the morning progresses, we'll see sunnier skies as the temperature gradually increases to a peak of 21°C by mid-afternoon. Scattered showers are present throughout the day, with the evening ending with a temperature of 15°C.
Following a similar pattern, tomorrow morning will start with a temperature of 12°C under clear conditions, shifting to sunnier skies. However, the day will be slightly cooler than today with the peak temperature reaching only 19°C in the afternoon. There will be cloudy skies throughout the day so keep your umbrellas handy, folks! The day will wrap with a temperature of 15°C.
For the next few days, it seems we will be experiencing some patchy rain. The temperature range will be between 14°C and 20°C, with the days generally leaning towards the cooler side especially in the mornings and evenings. The afternoons will be slightly warmer than the rest of the day, but the temperature is unlikely to exceed 20°C. Do carry your raincoats and umbrellas over the next week! Remember, being prepared never hurts!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox