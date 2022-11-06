06 November 2022

Long weekend for Scots to celebrate King’s coronation

By The Newsroom
06 November 2022

Scots will be able to celebrate the King’s coronation over a long weekend as an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion has been added to the calendar.

The holiday will fall on May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6. It will take place across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible to join the celebrations.

“Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the coronation would be a “unique moment for our country”.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Twitter to make staff cuts after Elon Musk takeover

world news

Braverman under pressure as Albanian Prime Minister slams 'madhouse' Britain

news

Matt Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt

news