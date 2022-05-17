Looking for savings on mobile bills ‘more important than ever’, Sky Mobile boss says

The cost-of-living crisis means there has “never been a more important time” for people to look around for ways to save on their mobile phone bill, the managing director of Sky Mobile has said.

Paul Sweeney said the public “should be able to stay connected to who and what we love without worrying about increases to your mobile bill”.

The Sky Mobile boss was speaking as it marks its fifth anniversary this year and urged more people to consider joining the network as a way of saving money at a difficult time for many.

“In today’s environment, with the cost of living crisis, energy bills and almost every bill going up, wouldn’t it be nice to not worry about your mobile bill and switching to Sky Mobile is probably one of the easiest ways that most people can do that and make some significant savings in their monthly outgoings,” he said.

“We offer the UK’s cheapest annual data plan among the major networks, our entry plan is 2GB for just £6, compared to some of the traditional networks that is twice as much data for half the price.”

“There are savings to be had and I think there’s never been a more important time to talk about it.”

He added: “Unlike some of the major networks, we’ve never raised our prices mid-contract and won’t be raising them this year either.”

A member of the press photographs a mobile phone (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Figures published last month show that the number of requests for mobile connectivity support has risen significantly in recent months people face mounting monthly costs.

Charity The Trussell Trust said it had seen rising demand for a scheme it runs which offers free monthly mobile data to people who are already receiving support from food banks.

Mr Sweeney said Sky Mobile had features already in place to help people get more value from their data, the network offers a roll feature, which enables users to roll over any spare data they have left at the end of the month to ensure they can keep and use what they have already paid for.

It also has a piggybank tool, where users can share spare data with up to seven Sim cards on their account.

Catherine Hiley, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said people should take advantage of such tools as well as a mobile data calculator to tweak their data bundle as needed.

“Tools such as Sky Piggybank and Roll are helpful if your data usage varies month to month, such as if you are spending more time on your Wi-Fi while working from home.

“Sharing your unused data with family and friends is a convenient way to manage your household’s usage, if someone is running low,” she said.

“However, if you are seeing your unused data allowance building up every month, you may find it more cost-effective in the long term to reduce the size of your bundle.

“Using a mobile data calculator could be a great way of working out how much you actually need each month so you aren’t regularly paying for data that you don’t use.

“If you are in a contract and the cost-of-living crisis means you are struggling to pay your mobile bill, speak to your provider about your situation.

“They should want to help you manage the costs and could move you onto a cheaper tariff.”