24 April 2024

Loose horses bolt through central London

By The Newsroom
24 April 2024

Two loose horses have been seen running around central London, one of which appeared to be covered in blood.

The animals, wearing saddles and bridles, were seen running in the road near Aldwych on Wednesday morning.

Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4×4 with blue lights following the animals.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of horses on the loose in central London.

“We are working with colleagues in the Army to locate them.”

