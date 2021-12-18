Lord Frost resignation is latest headache for Boris Johnson

The reported resignation of a Cabinet minister is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for Boris Johnson.

News of Brexit minister Lord Frost’s decision to quit comes as the pressure on the Prime Minister continues amid various controversies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at recent challenges faced by Mr Johnson.

– Scientific advisers have warned that, despite the ramping up of the booster programme, the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant still presents a threat which could see at least 3,000 hospital admissions a day in England unless measures beyond Plan B are introduced.

– The advice was published just days after the PM suffered the worst rebellion of his leadership, when some 100 Tories voted against a tightening of the rules in the form of mandatory Covid health passes for large venues – despite Mr Johnson personally trying to win them over.

– The loss of what had been the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire – in a by-election triggered by a Tory sleaze scandal – to the Liberal Democrats in the early hours of Friday morning was another hammer blow to Mr Johnson’s leadership.

– Christmas party controversy has rumbled on, as Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the man in charge of investigating lockdown-breaking festive gatherings reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education last year, “recused himself” following allegations of such events in his own department.

– Another potential pitfall for Mr Johnson is ministerial interests adviser Lord Geidt asking questions about the lavish refurbishments at flat in No 11 Downing Street over allegations the Prime Minister may have misled him.

– In November, Mr Johnson insisted he thought a major speech to business leaders in which he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car, “went over well”.