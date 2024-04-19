19 April 2024

Lotto ticket-holder claims £5.2m jackpot prize

By The Newsroom
19 April 2024

A Lotto ticket-holder has come forward to claim the £5.2 million jackpot prize.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said the £5,281,290 was won in the draw on Wednesday April 17.

The claim will now go through a validation process and if confirmed, the prize will be paid at an appointment with one of the operator’s winners’ advisers.

Imagine the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder

The ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news with the world.

The multi-million pound claim comes in what is turning out to be a fruitful month for Lotto players, with 10 millionaires made in April so far.

Eight ticket-holders have scooped £1 million each by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball, while two very lucky ticket-holders have become multi-millionaires.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“Winning a Lotto jackpot is the stuff that dreams are made of, just imagine the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder with a whopping £5.2m ready to help turn their dreams into reality.

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

