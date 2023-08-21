Lucy Letby independent inquiry defended as ‘much quicker’ than judge-led probe

A minister has defended the non-statutory inquiry announced by the Government into the crimes of serial killer Lucy Letby amid calls for it to be put on a statutory footing led by a judge.

Children’s minister Claire Coutinho argued that the independent inquiry launched after Letby’s convictions on Friday will be “much quicker”.

But Dame Christine Beasley, a former chief nursing officer, warned that witnesses “can opt out of it if they want to” as she joined a growing list of figures pushing for the investigation to be strengthened.

Everyone wants to make sure that this will never ever happen again and I think speed is of the essence

Letby, 33, was convicted last week of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Ms Coutinho told Sky News on Monday: “A non-statutory inquiry is often much quicker.

“I think, in this case, everyone wants to make sure that this will never ever happen again and I think speed is of the essence to make sure that expectant parents across the country can feel assured that they know that there are steps in place to make sure that this won’t happen again.”

She said ministers had not yet seen the terms of reference.

But critics have said the inquiry should have the power to compel witnesses to appear before it.

Dame Christine told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think what a statutory inquiry will do is compel people to come and give evidence where in an independent inquiry people can opt out of it if they want to.

“Whatever the outcome of the independent inquiry is, I feel that relatives and patients will not feel that they’ve got to the bottom of it.

“And so I think on balance, it would be best to do a statutory inquiry.”

Steve Brine, the Conservative chairman of the Health Select Committee, on Sunday warned some key witnesses may not be willing to co-operate with the independent inquiry, which he said could drag on for years and “disappear down a rabbit hole”.

Letby is due to be sentenced on Monday, but has previously indicated she did not want to take any part in the hearing.

Ms Coutinho said the Government is looking at changing the law to force criminals to attend their sentencing.

“I think it’s sickening to think that someone doesn’t have to have that moment of facing families who’ve been through the most traumatic of things,” she told LBC Radio.

“I know the Justice Secretary has said that he needs to look at the law further and he’s committed to doing that.”