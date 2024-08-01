Lucy Meacock pays tribute to Southport victims as she leaves ITV after 36 years

Lucy Meacock has said her thoughts are “only with those little girls who lost their lives” in Southport after she left ITV after 36 years at the broadcaster.

In a post on Twitter following her final appearance on ITV’s Granada Reports news programme, Meacock, 64, said she would “bow out quietly” out of respect to the victims.

The incident saw three children die, after they were stabbed along with eight others, while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town, on Monday, July 29.

Following the incident, Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Speaking about the incident and her departure, Meacock said: “I will bow out quietly – it’s been the saddest of weeks.

“Like everyone else my thoughts are only with those little girls who lost their lives in Southport.

“I have met some of the loveliest people this week and over my 36 years @granadareports. It has been a privilege. Thank you.”

Following her post, Meacock received more than 450 replies from viewers wishing her well, with the presenter replying to tell them they were “much appreciated”.

As Meacock signed off on tonight’s programme, she told viewers: “And that is it from me, goodbye.”

Her co-presenter, Gamal Fahnbulleh added: “Lucy Meacock, thank you for everything.”

Speaking when her departure was first announced, ITV Granada Reports head of news, Lucy West, said Meacock was “a broadcasting icon” and added “we will miss her hugely”.

She said: “As a team we all have enormous respect for Lucy who we admire for her formidable questioning, great judgment and wise advice.

“We’ve been through some very challenging times both on and off screen. Personally, I will miss her honesty, integrity and determination to deliver the very best for our audiences and the team.

“We wish her all the very best for the future and know Lucy will remain a good friend of Granada Reports.”