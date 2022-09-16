Lying in state queue 24 hours long as overnight temperatures look set to fall

People are expected to queue for 24 hours from Friday evening to see the Queen lying in state and the Government has warned “overnight temperatures will be cold”.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) online tracker says the expected wait time is more than 24 hours, warning of chilly temperatures as people queue from Southwark Park in south-east London to pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, about five miles away.

Undeterred, a steady stream of people joined the queue on Friday evening, many wearing coats and jumpers.

The queue was earlier paused for 40 minutes when it reached capacity, and when it reopened mourners were urged by the DCMS not to join the line until at least 4pm.

Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.

Helena Larsen, 76, only just missed out on instant entry, but said she was prepared to wait despite being in recovery from a back injury.

Ms Larsen, from Chertsey, Surrey, told the PA news agency: “We have literally got here and they have shut it in front of us.”

When asked whether she was prepared to wait for the line to reopen, she said: “I don’t know what else to do. There are no other access points.”

“I do think because there’s just a handful of us, we should be let in,” she added.

“I fractured my back a few months ago. It’s a long walk, even down to here.”

As Ms Larsen spoke to PA, the crowd around the entrance began to swell. She was allowed to join the line around 40 minutes later.

Before noon, officials had placed a sign at the entrance to Southwark Park reading: “Entry to Her Majesty’s lying in state queue is temporarily paused.

“Lying in state queue wait time from this point minimum 14 hours.”

Downing Street said the queue system was going to plan.

A Number 10 spokeswoman directed questions to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, but it was “the case that what DCMS have done is they’ve temporarily paused the queue for at least six hours after it reached maximum capacity.

“That has always been part of our planning and that is to make sure as many people as possible in the queue can enter the Palace of Westminster.”

Figures from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) show that 435 members of the public were treated along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas over the past two days.

Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, the LAS said.

A further 144 people were treated on Thursday, with 25 people being taken to hospital.

The LAS said the majority of incidents attended were faints and collapses, resulting in head injuries.