M25 protesters declare ‘campaign goes on’ despite prison threat

Environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite a High Court injunction (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:21pm, Wed 22 Sep 2021
Environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite a High Court injunction.

Insulate Britain said in a statement that “right now our campaign goes on”.

The Government successfully applied to the High Court for an order which prohibits anyone from blocking the M25.

Police on Tuesday arrested 38 activists from the group who targeted junctions 9 and 10 of the M25 (Insulate Britain/PA) (PA Media)

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the “important injunction” means “people can get moving again” on the UK’s busiest motorway.

“We will not tolerate lives being put at risk,” she said.

“Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment.”

Police

M25

PA