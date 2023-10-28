Maine searches for answers a day after mass shooting suspect found dead
By The Newsroom
Police teams had twice cleared a recycling centre where the body of the man suspected of killing 18 people was found on Friday night, officials in the US state of Maine have said.
Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin – a firearms instructor who grew up in the area – was found dead in nearby Lisbon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the rampage in the city of Lewiston which left another 13 people injured.
Department of public safety commissioner Michael Sauschuck said the teams that cleared the recycling facility had included a tactical squad.
He said another state police team returned and found Card’s body on Friday night.
