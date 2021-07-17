Major disruption on UK roads during warmest weekend of year

Busy roads during the warmest weekend of the year have resulted in traffic collisions and even fatalities across the UK, as people headed out to make the most of the good weather.

Pile-ups on major motorways from Scotland to the south of England have caused delays throughout Saturday, as emergency service workers were called to the scene.

On the M11, a man died after a vehicle transporter overturned between Bishop’s Stortford and Newmarket, near to Stansted airport.

Essex Police said paramedics had tended to the man, but he died at the scene.

Images on social media showed people getting out of their cars and walking down the road with suitcases.

Another serious collision took place on the M25 motorway later in the afternoon on Saturday, near junction three heading to Dartford.

Essex Police said at 5pm the road remained closed while investigations were carried out and traffic was being diverted.

Two people were injured and a man was arrested following a three-vehicle crash near Fife in Scotland, though the road has now been reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a 3 vehicle crash on the M90 around 10.45am on Saturday July 17.

“A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Elsewhere, another serious crash caused road closures on the A82 and delays to the Corran Ferry, with Traffic Scotland advising people to avoid the area where possible.

The incidents come after the RAC warned drivers to take care on busy roads and check their vehicles ahead of the predicted sunny weekend weather.