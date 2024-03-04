04 March 2024

Major rail line blocked by ‘serious’ track fault

By The Newsroom
04 March 2024

One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked due to a serious track fault, causing difficulties for commuters.

South Western Railway (SWR) said it is unable to run any services between Woking and London Waterloo.

It urged passengers to avoid attempting to travel on the route.

National Rail Enquiries said: “Due to a serious issue with the track at Walton-on-Thames all lines are blocked.

“Please do not travel as there are no services currently operating.

“Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.”

Network Rail was approached for a comment.

The disruption comes a day after rail fares across England and Wales rose by nearly 5%.

