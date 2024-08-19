19 August 2024

Man, 20, appears in court accused of murdering woman in Dartford

19 August 2024

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murder and committing a sexual offence against a dead woman in Dartford.

Ernestas Juska, of Dartford, was charged after Kent Police were called on Saturday at 6.50am over concerns for a person at Henderson Drive, the force said.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene where 39-year-old Nina Denisova was discovered with injuries consistent with stabbing and pronounced dead at the Kent property.

A Kent Police spokesperson said Juska appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on August 21.

