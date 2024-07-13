Man, 24, arrested during probe over bodies in suitcases

Police investigating the deaths of two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in Bristol have arrested a man.

More human remains were found at an address in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London, on Friday.

Following a joint operation carried out by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police, a 24-year-old man was arrested in the Bristol area in the early hours of Saturday.

Armed officers detained him at Temple Meads Station before he was taken into custody.

He will be questioned in London later on Saturday.

Police had earlier named 24-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera as someone they wished to locate and speak to.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine of Scotland Yard said: “This is a significant development in our investigation and I would like to thank the public for their support.

“We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd’s Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident.

“Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak with them.”

Police are not looking for anyone else.

The remains at the house in Scotts Road are believed to be connected to those found in the two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday, officers say.

A police forensic services van arrived at the crime scene in the capital at just after 9.20am on Saturday.

Three officers guarded a cordon taping off the area.

Police believe there are still two male victims, although formal identification is yet to take place.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested in Greenwich on Friday in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.