23 August 2024

Man, 53, arrested at airport charged with distributing hate material

By The Newsroom
23 August 2024

A 53-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with distributing written material to incite hatred.

The man was detained at Belfast City Airport on Thursday by officers investigating recent public disorder in the city.

He is to appear before a district judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

Police have arrested 43 people in connection with the disorder, with 34 having been charged to date.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news

Passenger arrested after leaving plane through emergency exit and walking along wing

world news