21 July 2024

Man, 80, to appear in court charged with wife’s murder

By The Newsroom
21 July 2024

An 80-year-old man will appear in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Alan Sharp, of Raeburn Avenue, Tolworth, south-west London, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with killing his 80-year-old wife, Jenny, at the address they shared.

Police were called at around 9.30am on Friday to their address in Raeburn Avenue after Ms Sharp was found unresponsive, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Sharp was arrested at the scene and an investigation was launched. He was charged with murder on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday and gave the cause of death as “manual compression of the neck”, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “This is a terribly sad case. The family are being supported by specialist officers and we request their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

