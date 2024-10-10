Man accused of attempted murder ‘believed to be first charged with dognapping’

A man who is accused of attempted murder is also believed to be the first person charged with “dognapping” after a pet was reported stolen following an incident in Nottingham which left a woman seriously injured, police said.

Emergency services were called to Bells Lane, Cinderhill, shortly before 9.30pm on October 1, after a woman was found with serious injuries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

A dog was later reported stolen from an adjacent property.

Julian Mead, 40, of Welstead Avenue, Aspley, has been charged with attempted murder, making a threat with an offensive weapon in a public place and taking a dog so as to keep it from the person with lawful control, the force said.

It is believed Mead is the first person to be charged with a “dognapping” offence since the Pet Abduction Act (2024) came into force in August, Nottinghamshire Police added.

Mead appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 6.

Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault, and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect. Our investigation into what happened will now continue.

“The whereabouts of the stolen dog remain unknown and I’d ask anyone with information in this respect to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0633 of 1 October 2024 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.