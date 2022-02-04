04 February 2022

Man accused of killing teenage girlfriend makes crown court appearance

By The Newsroom
04 February 2022

A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend has made his first crown court appearance.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford Essex, is alleged to have killed Ashley Wadsworth on Tuesday.

On Friday, he entered no pleas as he appeared in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link.

He had a blank expression on his face as he spoke only to confirm his name.

The hearing was adjourned until March 7.

Sepple spoke only to confirm his name during Friday’s crown court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Essex Police attended an address in Tennyson Road shortly after 4pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the Canadian teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Wadsworth was originally from Vernon, British Colombia, and met Sepple through an online dating app.

She moved to Chelmsford in November 2021, she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her “amazing trip to London”, where she had been sightseeing.

