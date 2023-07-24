24 July 2023

Man accused of manslaughter in car death case now facing murder charge

By The Newsroom
24 July 2023

A man accused of the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car has denied a further charge of murder.

Ian Curson, 42, entered a not guilty plea to the new charge on Monday, before a jury was sworn in to try him at Leicester Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege Curson unlawfully killed Caragh Eaton, 28, who was pronounced dead shortly after a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday September 6 last year.

Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, also denies manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.

Jurors were told the case will be opened by prosecution KC Tim Clark on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last for around six weeks.

