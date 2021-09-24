Man accused of murdering mother and three children to stand trial next year

Flowers near to the scene of the murders in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield (PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:00am, Fri 24 Sep 2021
A 31-year-old man is to stand trial next year charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Damien Bendall appeared by video-link at Derby Crown Court on Friday wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt. He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear and see proceedings during a short hearing.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

The father of some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

The defendant appeared from HMP Wakefield and was told he would face a trial on March 1 next year.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the murder charges.

Remanding Bendall into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said: “Your trial will be fixed for March 1 but before that date there will be a review of this case on November 26.

“Mr Bendall, you will be remanded in custody. Thank-you very much.”

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will now appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 26.

