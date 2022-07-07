Man accused of rape and faking death to go on trial over ‘hospital staff threat’

A man who authorities want to extradite to the US is set to go on trial accused of threatening two hospital medics.

Arthur Knight, whom US officials claim to be Nicholas Rossi, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with acting aggressively towards a consultant and senior charge nurse at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

The court was told he got up from his hospital bed on Tuesday “screaming” and approached the two staff members “like a raging bull, red-faced and cursing”.

Knight, whose identity is still in dispute and who was on bail in relation to his case at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court, denies the accusations.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody.

The charge document said Knight goes by other names such as Nicholas Rossi, Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Brown, Arthur Winston Brown and Arthur Knight Brown.

Rossi is wanted over the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Utah in September 2008 and is said to have faked his death and fled to Scotland to evade the charge.

Prosecutor Julie Clark told the court the man in the dock, who said his name is Arthur Knight, has previously been identified by police witnesses and medical professionals as Rossi, who is on an extradition request in relation to the sexual attack.

“This man has denied that he is that person and has refused to give DNA or fingerprints to evidence that position,” she said.

Ms Clark said Rossi is a registered sex offender in the US and wanted for other crimes including fraud, sexual battery and evading justice.

Knight, who appeared in a wheelchair and wearing a dressing gown, slippers and an oxygen mask, could be heard shouting back: “That’s not true.”

He was asked by Sheriff Gerard MacMillan, heading the case, to be quiet on several occasions.

Ms Clark went on to tell the court the accused failed to attend four court cases in June due to “ill health”.

He was initially due to appear by video-link at a Glasgow Sheriff Court in relation to the hospital disturbance but failed to show, the court heard.

Ms Clark then spoke of a medical note she had in her evidence, saying: “The most recent one (note) said there was no concern relating to his lungs and the description of seizures were faked.

“Having taken unwell last night, this man again became unwell, was taken to QEUH and, when seen by a doctor this morning, was discharged and deemed fit for court.

“This is a man who has repeatedly told the court, Crown and the press that he is unfit for extradition.”

Ms Clark added: “This is not a suitable man to be provided bail.

“He’s proven he can’t be trusted and therefore he should be remanded in custody.”

Munawar Ali, the on-duty solicitor, was called to represent Knight due to his solicitor not being in court.

He told the court the accused should be granted bail based on having no previous convictions and his health.

“He had Covid-19 and after that the seizures,” Mr Ali said.

“On the basis of his medical condition, I ask that my lordship grant him bail.”

Mr Ali said other allegations made against Knight are in relation to a hearing at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh and should therefore not be considered when deciding on matters related to the hospital disturbance.

The hearing was interrupted for a short while after Knight asked to have a new oxygen tank attached to his mask before violently shaking in his wheelchair.

The accused could then be heard at the end saying: “I am not Nicholas Rossi, and the problem here is that the medical records state I have fundamental epilepsy, not fake seizures.”

Addressing Knight, Sheriff MacMillan said he was taking “the whole background” into consideration when denying him bail.

“I feel you may abscond and fail to appear at a diet,” he said.