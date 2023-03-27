Man accused of shooting Olivia ‘trying to pull the wool over jurors’ eyes’

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is trying to “pull the wool” over jurors’ eyes, the prosecution in his trial has claimed.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of shooting the schoolgirl dead and injuring her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, at about 10pm last August 22.

In his closing speech at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said it was a “case that shocked not simply a city not too far away from here but also a nation”.

He said: “The news at the time made front page headlines across the country and this is a case which will live with you forever.”

He told the jury of 10 men and two women it was not a trial based on sympathy or emotion.

Mr McLachlan said: “We invite you to consider whether the strands of evidence put forward by the prosecution are, as Thomas Cashman would have you believe, a series of misunderstood or random, unconnected events, in short simply a multitude of coincidences that don’t point in the direction of his guilt, or are the events with which you are concerned, in fact, as the prosecution contend, a linked series of events providing layer upon layer upon layer of evidence which is capable of being explained through a straight-forward, common-sense consideration of evidence.

“The straightforward conclusion, we submit, is the man in the dock, Thomas Cashman, is not the unluckiest man in the world with all these circumstances conspiring against him. He is not the victim of a woman trying to stitch him up for murder.

“The man in the dock, we submit, is the gunman who shot Olivia and he is not prepared to own it.

“We say – but you will decide – that Thomas Cashman must think that you were all born yesterday.

“Fortunately you were not and every day you have come into this court you have brought something with you. That commodity you have brought with you every day is common sense.

“You know better than anyone when someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes; that’s what the prosecution say Thomas Cashman is trying to do.”

He claimed Cashman tried to make his case fit the prosecution evidence.

It is alleged that Cashman was “scoping” out Nee, the intended target of the shooting, earlier in the day and after the attack fled to the home of a woman he had a fling with, where she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

But the defendant claimed his activities were due to his work as a “high-level” cannabis dealer and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is lying because she is a “woman scorned”.

Mr McLachlan described Cashman’s evidence as a “dummy’s guide to drug dealing in Dovecot”.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies murdering Olivia, the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.