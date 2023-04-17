17 April 2023

Man accused of stabbing nine-year-old girl to death ‘unfit to stand trial’

By The Newsroom
17 April 2023

A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Deividas Skebas allegedly stabbed Lilia Valutyte in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm last July 28.

At a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst said the 23-year-old is not fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

Instead, a trial of the facts, to be heard at the same court, has been scheduled for July 10.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was not at Monday morning’s hearing.

A trial of the facts is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court.

The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

news

More than 100 Grand National protesters arrested as disruption delays start of race

news

Joe Biden to address parliament as Ireland visit ramps up

news