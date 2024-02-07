Man admits calling Tory MP’s office and saying: ‘I’m coming for you’

A 46-year-old man has admitted calling the office of Tory MP Mike Freer and saying: “I’m coming for you” last week.

James Phillips, of Brampton Park Road, north London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon and pleaded guilty to a grossly offensive telephone call and assaulting a police officer.

The office of Finchley and Golders Green MP Mr Freer received three calls on January 31, two of which were “heavy breathing” and the third was a “man with a London accent”, Adrita Ahmed, prosecuting, said.

The caller said: “I’m coming for you, you c***, not just Mike Freer but you as well,” Ms Ahmed added.

The phone call was recorded and workers in Mr Freer’s office recognised the number as that of Phillips.

Phillips was arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody and was in a cell when he “swung his fist towards” a police officer who “jumped back”, Ms Ahmed said.

The officer said Phillips said to him: “Why is it I’ve been homeless for 20 years, how is it I’ve had rats in my flat?”

Rita Patel, defending, said Phillips has a history of depression and anxiety.

Phillips was given conditional bail by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring until his sentencing on March 6 for a pre-sentence report to be written.

Mr Goldspring told Phillips he “cannot rule out the prospect of a custodial sentence being imposed”.

The Conservative MP for the London seat announced at the start of the month that he will stand down at the next general election.

A separate investigation into an arson attack at the MP’s office on Christmas Eve is ongoing, with a man and a woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The two incidents are not being linked, police said.