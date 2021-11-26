26 November 2021

Man admits killing woman found dead in country lane but denies murder

26 November 2021

A 29-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of a woman whose body was found in a country lane, but denied her murder.

Ross McCullam will now face trial next year at Leicester Crown Court accused of the murder of Megan Newborough, who was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire in the early hours of Sunday August 8.

Ms Newborough, 23, from Nuneaton, had been reported missing to Warwickshire Police on August 7.

Wearing a black T-shirt, McCullam appeared via a video-link from HMP Leicester to the city’s Crown Court on Friday.

He spoke only to confirm his plea of not guilty to a charge alleging he murdered Ms Newborough on August 6, and to state that he could hear the judge.

Adjourning the case until a trial, which is expected to last for three weeks, Judge Timothy Spencer QC told McCullam: “Through your plea this morning you have admitted a very serious matter and a very serous offence.

“The prosecution do not accept that the case is a manslaughter case.

“They say it’s a murder case – the jury will have to decide and your trial will take place on March 7th.”

The defendant, of Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, was remanded in custody.

In a statement issued shortly after her death, Ms Newborough’s family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”

