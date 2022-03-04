Man admits leaving offensive Covid restrictions voicemails on MP’s office phone

A 51-year-old man has admitted leaving grossly offensive voicemails about Covid-19 restrictions on a Conservative MP’s constituency office phone.

Shaun Harris pleaded guilty to three malicious communications offences after directing a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse towards Wellingborough MP Peter Bone on December 13 last year.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard Harris had become “concerned” during the Government’s Plan B restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, as he had not worked for a year.

Prosecutor Sukhy Basi said because of the “situation of the stabbings of MPs, this is the reason the court felt it was best to hear it before a judge”.

The court was told the defendant had left the voicemails in the early hours of the morning, which were diverted to the mobile phone of Mr Bone’s ex-wife.

Reading the contents of one of the messages to the court on Friday, Mr Basi said: “This is a message to Peter Bone Tory… MP for Wellingborough.

“If you put any restrictions on us again, we’ll come down there and sort you out.

“You stop doing what you are doing, otherwise we are going to war with you.

“Stop your b******t Covid restrictions.”

The court also heard a number of threats and expletives directed at Mr Bone were contained in the voicemails.

Mr Bone previously condemned a separate attack on his constituency office in November last year when the words “Tory sleaze” were painted on it.

The court heard Harris has 13 previous convictions for 20 offences, including sending abusive messages to two females in 2018.

Adjourning the case for sentence, deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram, who appeared to the court via video-link, told Harris: “I’m going to bail you on the same terms as before.

“You must return to court on March 7.

“I’m going to ask for all options to be considered, including custody.”

Harris, of Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.