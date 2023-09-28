28 September 2023

Man and woman arrested in connection with suspected Crooked House arson

By The Newsroom
28 September 2023

Two more people have been arrested by police investigating a suspected arson attack that destroyed the Crooked House pub.

A 34-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Leicestershire, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Staffordshire Police said the pair have been released on conditional bail while their investigation continues.

A 66-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, who were all previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, are still on conditional police bail.

Police began an arson investigation into the fire that destroyed the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, in Himley, near Dudley, on August 5.

